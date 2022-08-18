This Twitter Account Exposes The Ways Cities Are Deliberately Hostile To Human Beings

You might not notice it, but everywhere around you there are works of hostile architecture specifically designed to keep people away. From unnecessary arm rests on benches to ledges lined with spikes, cities are employing cruel and perplexing ways to make public spaces uninviting and uncomfortable — and @hostiledesign is a Twitter account dedicated to exposing them.

The person behind the profile tells me they've been "on the lookout" for examples of hostile architecture ever since they learned it exists.

These design choices hurt everyone, but they disproportionately target those who are houseless and most in need of somewhere safe, comfortable and sheltered to rest.

"Designers have gotten really clever at hiding it in our surroundings, but the goal is all the same," @hostiledesign says. "Make sure houseless people are kept away or make a space uncomfortable for the general public."

In terms of what they hope the Twitter account will achieve, they say its main purpose is to raise awareness.

"Maybe inspire a few folks to donate to mutual aid networks," they add, "and hope that a few people pry "arm rests" off benches in their spare time."

Homeless / Tired People Not Allowed:

“Cologne. this was a sleeping place for a homeless person. They chased him away and installed this unnecessary kickstand.” - submitted by @Foxhont pic.twitter.com/UP1kc3VFRW — Hostile Design (@hostiledesign) August 16, 2022

Spikes:

Seats That Make Sitting Difficult (Or Impossible):

Savonlinnas Art School, Finland pic.twitter.com/gRcLwZZFSQ — Hostile Design (@hostiledesign) August 17, 2022

tilted seats designed to be uncomfortable while eating pic.twitter.com/RJCpK8JCrL — Hostile Design (@hostiledesign) August 15, 2022

@hostiledesign also cites Reddit's /r/hostilearchitecture as a great resource for examples of hostile design around the world.

Via @hostiledesign.