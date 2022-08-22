Which US States Are The Best (And Worst) For Gender Equality?

While it's true that women's rights have come a long way in the last 100 years, we've still got a long way to go. From the overturning of Roe v. Wade to the wage gap, the US is far from achieving equal rights for women — in fact, the US didn't even make the top 25 of the World Economic Forum’s 2022 ranking of 146 countries on gender equality.

To uncover where in the US is best for women's rights, WalletHub compared the country's 50 states on factors such as pay inequality, share of executive positions in the workplace and poverty rate disparity.

The Best States For Gender Equality:

In first is New Mexico, with a score of 70.03 out of 100. This state ranks first for workplace environment, tenth for education and health and seventeenth for political empowerment. Nevada takes second place, scoring 69.57. It has the eleventh-best workplace environment and ranks first for political empowerment, but ranks thirty-fifth overall for education and health. Third place goes to California, which received 68.57 points. California is home to the fifth-best workplace environment for women, and ranks eighth and seventeeth for political empowerment and education and health, respectively.

The Worst:

The most unequal state of them all is Utah, with a score of just 31.22. This state ranks last for education and health, is third-worst for workplace environment, and takes forty-second place for political empowerment. Georgia comes in behind, receiving 43.99 points. Women in Georgia can expect the fifth-worst workplace environment, while the state ranks forty-fourth and thirty-eighth for education and health and political empowerment, respectively. The third-worst on the list is Idaho, which scored 44.18. It's only the thirty-fourth best state for political empowerment, and ranks a disappointing forty-third and forty-seventh for the remaining categories.

Image credit: Christina @ wocintechchat / Unsplash