RE-ENTRY TO SOCIETY, STEP ONE
You Should Exercise All The Foot Muscles You Haven't Used Since Before The Pandemic
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vitals.lifehacker.com
The LedeCompared to pre-pandemic life, a lot of us haven't moved as much in the past year since we've been working from home or, even if we're still working elsewhere, we haven't been traveling to as many social engagements. That means all the intricate little muscles in your feet have gone largely unused. Here are some exercises you can do to get them warmed up to head back into the world.
Key Details
- Stand with your feet flat and then pull your arch upward, lifting your instep and shortening your footprint without flexing your toes.
- Put a dish or hand towel on the ground and place your toes on one end. Scrunch your toes to bunch the towel up and draw it toward you until the whole towel is scrunched under your feet. If that's too easy, put an object at the opposite end of the towel to add weight.
- Try foot yoga: Yoga With Adriene has a routine just for feet on YouTube.