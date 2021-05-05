YOU'RE WELCOME
Your Pillowcases Are Disgusting. Please Wash Them More Often
Submitted by Molly Bradley via huffpost.com
The LedeYou probably don't realize how much grime accumulates on your pillowcase in a short amount of time — nor do you likely realize what that grime is composed of. Like the rest of your skin, your face regularly sheds dead skin cells, much of it onto your pillowcase while you're sleeping. Unfortunately, dead skin cells attract tiny dust mites, which feed on that dead skin. Here's what you should know.
Key Details
- If the dust mites weren't bad enough, they also leave behind waste. That means you're sleeping on both dust mites and their poop, which is a harmful allergen.
- Your body also produced soils while you sleep, which means every night you deposit sweat, salt and grease onto your bedsheets — along with mucus, dandruff, earwax and saliva.
- This can all irritate your skin and cause breakouts and worsen your allergies. To minimize this, wash your pillowcases at least once a week.