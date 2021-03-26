1239 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
You're Using Your Magic Eraser Wrong
The LedeMagic erasers are made of melamine foam, which is a combination of air bubbles and strands of melamine resin. Melamine resin is extremely hard, and when it breaks it's as sharp as broken glass. As its hard edges scrape things off surfaces, the air bubbles absorb the debris as well as bits of the melamine resin that break down as you use the eraser. It's a lot like sandpaper, which you wouldn't use on just anything. Here's where magic erasers are not your friend.
