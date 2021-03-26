67
+ digg
WHAT NOT TO DO

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Magic erasers are incredibly versatile cleaning products, but sometimes, they work a little too well. This is because magic erasers are abrasive cleaners that aren't marketed as such. Keep this in mind to avoid disaster.

The Lede

Magic erasers are made of melamine foam, which is a combination of air bubbles and strands of melamine resin. Melamine resin is extremely hard, and when it breaks it's as sharp as broken glass. As its hard edges scrape things off surfaces, the air bubbles absorb the debris as well as bits of the melamine resin that break down as you use the eraser. It's a lot like sandpaper, which you wouldn't use on just anything. Here's where magic erasers are not your friend.

Key Details

  • If you use a magic eraser on any varnished surface or coating, you're going to rub that coating off, so don't use it.
  • Where you do use a magic eraser, you need to actually scrub at whatever you're trying to remove — which is why, for example, the "toilet hack" of putting pieces of magic eraser in your toilet bowl doesn't work.
  • If you're unsure about using the eraser on a certain surface, test it out on a tiny patch first.

Other articles and videos you might like