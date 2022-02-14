INCREDIBLE
Meet The First Woman To Be Cured Of HIV
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nbcnews.com
The Lede
An American research team used a novel stem cell transplant treatment to cure HIV in the woman in question. The first public instance of someone being cured of HIV this way was Timothy Ray Brown in 2008, who received a stem cell transplant from a donor with a natural genetic resistance to the virus. Scientists hope to expand the treatment to several dozen patients every year.
Key Details
- The treatment aims to replace the patient's immune system with one that has this natural HIV resistance, but it means first destroying the patient's immune system — a highly risky proposition.
- Because destroying the immune system requires chemotherapy and radiation, it has only been used to treat patients with both cancer and HIV.
- The same treatment has since cured HIV in two other people, though it has failed to produce the same result among other patients.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
How Couples Watch TV: A Valentine's Day Investigation
As trivial as it may seem, TV plays a significant role in romantic partnerships, and not always a frictionless one. This is a story about how our choices around what to watch can be about so much more than entertainment.
Comments