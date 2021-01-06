10
+ digg
WEIGHT A MINUTE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Plus, the case for a surprisingly effective alternative.

The Lede

To avoid injury, opt for flat shoes with completely flat bases instead.

Key Details

  • Flat shoes with flat bases made from plastic or hardwood will allow your feet to firmly grasp the floor and increase stability while lifting weights.
  • The design of running shoes, on the other hand, is meant to encourage mobility and doesn't provide the support you need to dig your feet deep into the ground and lift.
  • And if you're fretting about what shoes to wear, barefoot lifting is an alternative physicians have recommended.

Other articles and videos you might like

176
+ digg
BLAST FROM THE PAST

Submitted by Adwait
Nothing like it had been felt on this planet for 10,000 years. A mix of high-energy light and hugely accelerated subatomic particles, when this wave impacted Earth, it changed our atmospheric chemistry enough to be measured centuries later.