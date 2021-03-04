1119 members
Science
Why Winter Exercise Can Be Especially Hard On The Lungs
The LedeWorking with cross-country skiers while getting his PhD, kinesiology professor Michael Kennedy noticed that their breathing issues got worse throughout the season. His study on cold-weather exercise in 2019 found post-exercise respiratory symptoms in every participant. He's now researching whether chronic coughing related to exercising in cold weather does permanent damage to the lungs, and how to prevent it in the first place.
