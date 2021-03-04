76
+ digg
PAIN? NO GAIN

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Chronic cough is a common symptom among cross-country skiers. One Edmonton, Canada, researcher is trying to understand why and to encourage athletes to protect their lungs from harsh winter air.

The Lede

Working with cross-country skiers while getting his PhD, kinesiology professor Michael Kennedy noticed that their breathing issues got worse throughout the season. His study on cold-weather exercise in 2019 found post-exercise respiratory symptoms in every participant. He's now researching whether chronic coughing related to exercising in cold weather does permanent damage to the lungs, and how to prevent it in the first place.

Key Details

  • When dry, cold air quickly enters the lungs — as when a person is breathing heavily during exercise — the lungs' airways may constrict as though under threat.
  • Some evidence suggests that long-term cold-weather exercise renders lungs less able to repair themselves.
  • If you exercise outside in winter, covering your mouth and nose with a mask, scarf or neck warmer can help warm and moisten the air as it passes into your lungs, reducing potential damage.

Other articles and videos you might like

84
+ digg
SAVE FERRETS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Black-footed ferrets are America's most endangered mammal, and they could be about to come back from the brink — but a handful of ranchers are leading the effort to keep the animals off public lands.