LIFE IS A MASQUERADE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via insidehook.com

Masks can be annoying, but there may be far more — and more significant — benefits than drawbacks. Adopting masks as part of everyday life could be a positive change, argues Tanner Garrity.

The Lede

Masks have done more than just help reduce COVID-19 transmissions: they've prevented other illnesses like flu, they've helped with seasonal allergies, they've kept our faces warm in cold weather — and they even give us a certain privacy out in public. Is this a change we should adopt?

Key Details

  • Masks have helped the 20 million Americans who suffer from allergies and have reduced positive flu cases this flu season by 95%.
  • On the other hand, wearing masks could have negative effects on how people interact in public, and a lack of exposure to the world could lead to a weaker immune system.
  • Ultimately, the decision to wear a mask regularly will likely become just one of many individual health choices, in the same way that people choose whether to exercise or eat more greens.