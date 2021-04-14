LIFE IS A MASQUERADE
Why We Should Keep Wearing Masks Forever
Submitted by Molly Bradley via insidehook.com
The LedeMasks have done more than just help reduce COVID-19 transmissions: they've prevented other illnesses like flu, they've helped with seasonal allergies, they've kept our faces warm in cold weather — and they even give us a certain privacy out in public. Is this a change we should adopt?
Key Details
- Masks have helped the 20 million Americans who suffer from allergies and have reduced positive flu cases this flu season by 95%.
- On the other hand, wearing masks could have negative effects on how people interact in public, and a lack of exposure to the world could lead to a weaker immune system.
- Ultimately, the decision to wear a mask regularly will likely become just one of many individual health choices, in the same way that people choose whether to exercise or eat more greens.