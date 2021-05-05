Picks Video Long Reads Tech
CAUSE AND EFFECT

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vox.com

More studies are showing that giving patients placebo pills — and being honest with the patients that they are, in fact, placebos — yields positive effects.

The Lede

In a new study by medical school professor Ted Kaptchuk, open-label placebos, which researchers were upfront with patients about, helped reduce the severity of patients' symptoms and were equally as effective as double-blind placebos, whose placebo status was concealed from both researchers and patients.

Key Details

  • Scientists are still figuring out what causes the positive effects of open-label placebos. Some believe it's a result of conditioning, with our brains associating the taking of a placebo pill with a positive outcome of getting better.
  • The placebo effect seems to work best when it comes to subjective symptoms, such as pain, and it only works on a certain percentage of people.
  • Even so, Kaptchuk believes placebos could be used more by doctors in situations where resources for good drugs are scarce.