CAUSE AND EFFECT
Why The Placebo Effect Actually Works
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vox.com
The LedeIn a new study by medical school professor Ted Kaptchuk, open-label placebos, which researchers were upfront with patients about, helped reduce the severity of patients' symptoms and were equally as effective as double-blind placebos, whose placebo status was concealed from both researchers and patients.
Key Details
- Scientists are still figuring out what causes the positive effects of open-label placebos. Some believe it's a result of conditioning, with our brains associating the taking of a placebo pill with a positive outcome of getting better.
- The placebo effect seems to work best when it comes to subjective symptoms, such as pain, and it only works on a certain percentage of people.
- Even so, Kaptchuk believes placebos could be used more by doctors in situations where resources for good drugs are scarce.