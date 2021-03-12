11
HERE COMES THE SUN

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
New research reveals a causal effect of daylight on brain opioid signaling.

The Lede

According to research published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the amount of daylight humans are exposed to positively affects the number of opioid receptors in the brain. Opioid receptors are proteins on nerve cells and help influence our mood.

Key Details

  • This new scientific finding helps explain why we experience seasonal affective disorder during the winter.
  • While scientists have discovered a causal effect between daylight and brain opioid signaling, it remains unclear how exactly the mechanism works.
  • Though research shows that sunlight has a positive effect on our mood, too much sunlight — e.g. in regions like Finland, which gets 18-19 hours of sunlight a day during the summer — can also cause mental stress.

UNDER THE SEA

Submitted by Digg Editors
Beneath Santa Catalina Island, a resort town 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, sit thousands of barrels filled with a toxic substance known as DDT. The barrels have been chillin' on the ocean floor for decades, slowly leaking the waste into the water. Now scientists are trying to clean up the mess — and they've recruited robots to do the dirty work.