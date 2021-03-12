1158 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Why Sunlight And Daylight Saving Time Affect Our Mood
The LedeAccording to research published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the amount of daylight humans are exposed to positively affects the number of opioid receptors in the brain. Opioid receptors are proteins on nerve cells and help influence our mood.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Did You Hear That? Another Mystery Boom Leaves San Diego Grasping For Answers
Billions Of Cicadas May Be Coming Soon To Trees Near You
'Underwater Roombas' Are Sucking Up Decades Of Human Waste In The Pacific