1126 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Why Some People Can Deal With The Cold
The LedeWhy does it seem like some people are naturally inclined to enjoy cold temperatures? Here are several explanations for why some people are able to thrive in cold climates.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Dark Matter Holds Our Universe Together. No One Knows What It Is
The Fight To Save America's Most Endangered Mammal
Engineer Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know About The Eight Main Types Of Roller Coasters