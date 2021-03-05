143
+ digg
YOU'RE AS COLD AS ICE

Submitted by James Crugnale
A gene mutation that allowed our ancestors to venture north might also give some of us a competitive sporting advantage.

The Lede

Why does it seem like some people are naturally inclined to enjoy cold temperatures? Here are several explanations for why some people are able to thrive in cold climates.

Key Details

  • People who are lacking the α-actinin-3 muscle fiber protein are better able at maintaining their body temperatures.
  • It is believed that human ancestors who migrated from Africa to Europe lacked this protein and were able to cope in colder climates.
  • In addition, people with the presence of brown fat in their bodies allow them to heat up without the need to shiver.

Other articles and videos you might like

87
+ digg
SAVE FERRETS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Black-footed ferrets are America's most endangered mammal, and they could be about to come back from the brink — but a handful of ranchers are leading the effort to keep the animals off public lands.