SECOND TO NONE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Time might be running out.

The Lede

Scientists believe that shortening a minute to 59 seconds, or including "a negative leap second," would better align us with Earth's real rotation speed, which varies from time to time.

Key Details

  • Right now, Earth's rotation is leaning towards a faster spinning speed and shorter-than-average days.
  • The adjustment of these fractional differences in time is helpful for research and regulation, some scientists argue.
  • Others believe, however, that adding a full leap second might not be worth it due to the potential server and computer crashes it might cause.

