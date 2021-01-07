695 members
Science
Why Scientists Want To Shorten The Minute To 59 Seconds
The LedeScientists believe that shortening a minute to 59 seconds, or including "a negative leap second," would better align us with Earth's real rotation speed, which varies from time to time.
Key Details
