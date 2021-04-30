Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1275 members

Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

SENSE A PRESENCE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via academictimes.com

A frontal-temporal disconnection in the brain could explain why people with Parkinson's disease believe they see ghosts.

The Lede

Around half of people with Parkinson's disease experience "presence hallucinations," which cause them to sense a shadowy presence when no one or nothing is actually there. A new study conducted using brain imaging and robotics shows that abnormalities in the frontal-temporal region in the brains of Parkinson's patients may be the cause.

Key Details

  • Minor hallucinations often occur as a symptom of Parkinson's before muscle rigidity and tremors appear.
  • There is a possible link between hallucinations and cognitive decline for Parkinson's patients, and people who have more severe hallucinations are likely to suffer greater cognitive decline as the disease progresses.
  • According to the study's authors, information around "presence hallucinations" has been scarce so far because patients might be embarrassed to report them.