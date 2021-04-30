SENSE A PRESENCE
Why People With Parkinson's Disease See Ghosts
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via academictimes.com
The LedeAround half of people with Parkinson's disease experience "presence hallucinations," which cause them to sense a shadowy presence when no one or nothing is actually there. A new study conducted using brain imaging and robotics shows that abnormalities in the frontal-temporal region in the brains of Parkinson's patients may be the cause.
Key Details
- Minor hallucinations often occur as a symptom of Parkinson's before muscle rigidity and tremors appear.
- There is a possible link between hallucinations and cognitive decline for Parkinson's patients, and people who have more severe hallucinations are likely to suffer greater cognitive decline as the disease progresses.
- According to the study's authors, information around "presence hallucinations" has been scarce so far because patients might be embarrassed to report them.