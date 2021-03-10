1163 members
Why One Side Of Earth Is Rapidly Getting Colder Than The Other
The LedeScientists at the University of Oslo believe Earth's heat loss is happening unevenly between the African and Pacific hemispheres. Using a combination of models of the last 400 million years, they found that the Pacific hemisphere has cooled faster than the African hemisphere.
Key Details
