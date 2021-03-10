214
+ digg
TWO SIDES OF THE SAME EARTH

Submitted by Adwait
It's a strange tale of two hemispheres.

The Lede

Scientists at the University of Oslo believe Earth's heat loss is happening unevenly between the African and Pacific hemispheres. Using a combination of models of the last 400 million years, they found that the Pacific hemisphere has cooled faster than the African hemisphere.

Key Details

  • Earth is kept warm, in part, by a molten core that spins to generate the magnetic field which keeps Earth's protective atmosphere intact. Over time, heat escapes largely via the oceanic lithosphere.
  • The Pacific hemisphere has more seafloor, which allows heat to escape more easily and quickly than from under bulkier landmasses.
  • The study showed that the Pacific hemisphere has cooled close to 50 Kelvin more than the African hemisphere during the past 400 million years.

Other articles and videos you might like