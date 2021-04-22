Picks Video Long Reads Tech
HONEY, PLEASE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com

United States honey is radioactive because of nuclear weapons testing in the 1950s.

The Lede

According to a study published in Nature Communications, the radioactive isotope radiocesium, a byproduct of Cold War weapons testing in the '50s and '60s, can still be found in American honey today. Scientists believe that radiocesium, which has a radioactive half life of 30 years, is absorbed by plants, whose nectar bees consume and turn into honey.

Key Details

  • Plants mistakenly absorb radiocesium from the soil because of its similarity to potassium, an important nutrient for plants.
  • 870,000 atoms of radiocesium per tablespoon were found in 68 of the honey samples in the study, an amount that is not high enough to be considered harmful to humans.
  • It remains to be seen, however, whether the radioactivity of radiocesium has a detrimental effect on bees.