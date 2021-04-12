REST IN PANIC
Why Do Panic Attacks Make You Feel Like You're Dying?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com
The LedeThough panic attacks prompt the body to react in extreme ways, combining feelings of fear and dread and provoking uncomfortable physiological reactions, it's actually your body's way of fighting for its life. Here's what happens.
Key Details
- Panic attacks are a response to things your body considers a grave threat, whether external (seeing something scary in the dark) or internal (fear of failure).
- This activates your sympathetic nervous system, which floods you with adrenaline and causes your heart rate to spike and your muscles to tense. The high level of adrenaline can make you fear you'll have a heart attack or pass out.
- A panic attack may make you wary of situations that provoked it. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help.