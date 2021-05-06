CATTITUDE IS EVERYTHING
Why Are Cats Always Trying To Knock Your Stuff Over?
Submitted by James Crugnale via lifehacker.com
The LedeVeterinary scientists say that cats knock your stuff over for a few reasons: they're curious; they're constantly searching for potential prey; and they know it will get their owner's attention.
Key Details
- Cats derive joy from knocking things over, especially if it makes noise.
- Cat experts also believe they knock things over because it will get the attention of humans, perhaps reminding them of feeding time.
- The best way to stop this behavior is to give them a more interesting elevated area of their own to play on. You might also try playing with them enough that they don't have the energy to paw at things on your table.