Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1305 members

Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

CATTITUDE IS EVERYTHING

Submitted by James Crugnale via lifehacker.com

Here's the psychology behind this annoying behavior — and how to try and curb it.

The Lede

Veterinary scientists say that cats knock your stuff over for a few reasons: they're curious; they're constantly searching for potential prey; and they know it will get their owner's attention.

Key Details

  • Cats derive joy from knocking things over, especially if it makes noise.
  • Cat experts also believe they knock things over because it will get the attention of humans, perhaps reminding them of feeding time.
  • The best way to stop this behavior is to give them a more interesting elevated area of their own to play on. You might also try playing with them enough that they don't have the energy to paw at things on your table.