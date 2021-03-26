6
LASSIE COME HOME

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Birds do it. Bees do it. Learning about the astounding navigational feats of wild creatures can teach us a lot about where we're going.

The Lede

Many animals have inherent navigational abilities that help them find their way even in inclement weather or in the absence of consistent landmarks. As our human tools have gotten better, our natural navigation faculties have declined. But worse than that, humans increasingly interfere with other animals' sense of place, posing an existential threat to them in the process.

Key Details

  • Some ways animals navigate include compass orientation (heading straight in one direction), vector navigation (using a pattern of compass orientations for set distances) and taxis (moving away from or toward things like lights or sounds).
  • Some animals may rely on a protein called cryptochrome, which interacts with light to tell them how earth's magnetic field is shifting.
  • Human inventions and activities, like city lights and destruction of natural habitats, confuse animals and put them in peril.

