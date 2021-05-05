CLEAR YOUR HEAD
When Are Headaches Dangerous? Here Are Five Red Flags To Watch Out For
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via npr.org
The LedeAccording to a family doctor, you should be more concerned if the headache is a sharp, abrupt burst of pain, rather than a buildup of pain over time. If the headache comes on in a matter of seconds and the pain is so severe that it stops you in your tracks, you may be experiencing a "thunder headache," a symptom that is linked to ruptured aneurysms and brain hemorrhages.
Key Details
- If a headache is accompanied by limb weakness, numbness and/or difficulty speaking, it could indicate a stroke.
- If you experience a stiff neck along with a headache, it could indicate meningitis.
- Consult a doctor if there's a sudden change in the features of your headache that are different from headaches you've experienced before.