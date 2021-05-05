Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Most headaches, while unpleasant, have fairly innocuous causes. Nevertheless, watch out for these signs which can indicate more dangerous medical issues.

The Lede

According to a family doctor, you should be more concerned if the headache is a sharp, abrupt burst of pain, rather than a buildup of pain over time. If the headache comes on in a matter of seconds and the pain is so severe that it stops you in your tracks, you may be experiencing a "thunder headache," a symptom that is linked to ruptured aneurysms and brain hemorrhages.

Key Details

  • If a headache is accompanied by limb weakness, numbness and/or difficulty speaking, it could indicate a stroke.
  • If you experience a stiff neck along with a headache, it could indicate meningitis.
  • Consult a doctor if there's a sudden change in the features of your headache that are different from headaches you've experienced before.