how now, brown sound?

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
What Is 'Brown Noise,' And Why Is Everyone Obsessed With It?
Out with the white noise, in with the brown: people are elated by the benefits of low-frequency atmospheric sound that's helping them focus, calm down and sleep.

The Lede

Brown noise — named for Brownian motion, a term for when something is constantly undergoing small, random fluctuations — is similar to what we call "white noise" in its atmospheric quality, but where white noise falls all over the place in terms of frequency, brown noise lives at low frequencies.

Key Details

  • Brown noise is thought to be soothing because of its similarity in frequency to the sounds of thunder, rain and waterfalls.
  • The sound can slow racing thoughts and help you focus — and, like white noise, it could help you sleep.

