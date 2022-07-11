how now, brown sound?
What Is 'Brown Noise,' And Why Is Everyone Obsessed With It?
The Lede
Brown noise — named for Brownian motion, a term for when something is constantly undergoing small, random fluctuations — is similar to what we call "white noise" in its atmospheric quality, but where white noise falls all over the place in terms of frequency, brown noise lives at low frequencies.
Key Details
- Brown noise is thought to be soothing because of its similarity in frequency to the sounds of thunder, rain and waterfalls.
- The sound can slow racing thoughts and help you focus — and, like white noise, it could help you sleep.