HOLE-Y COW

Submitted by Molly Bradley
It's the exact opposite of a black hole. But unlike black holes, there's no consensus about whether white holes exist, or how they'd be formed.

HEAD BANGING

Submitted by Digg Editors
Emerging research suggests that even mild hits to the head may damage the tiny lymphatic vessels that clear toxic chemicals and cellular debris from the brain.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US

Submitted by Digg Editors
New observations that give the universe an age come after more than a millennium of humans pondering where it all could have come from. Here's a brief account of how humanity came around to figure out the age of the universe.