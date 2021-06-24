Picks Video Long Reads Tech
What Happens When You Grill Steak, Scientifically Speaking?

HIGH STEAKS

Submitted by Molly Bradley via smithsonianmag.com

Meat scientists have analyzed what happens when you grill beef — and exactly what kind of cooking methods give steak the perfect flavor.

The Lede

A lot goes into a great steak, from the cut and quality of the meat to the way you cook it. A lot has to do with the meat you select: cuts of meat from less-used muscles are inherently more tender, and a cut marbled with fat will have richer flavor than leaner cuts. Meat from grain-fed cattle has more oleic acid, which tastes better to many people compared to grass-fed cattle, which can have fishy or gamey flavors. But good steak largely comes down to how you cook it.

Key Details

  • When you cook meat, two things happen: heat breaks fatty acids into smaller molecules — aldehydes, ketones and alcohols — that give the steak its beefy aroma and flavor.
  • Second, browning the steak — in what's known as the Maillard reaction — causes amino acids and sugars in the meat to produce roasty and nutty flavors characteristic of steak.
  • The key to a perfect steak is achieving an optimal Maillard reaction while cooking the steak to your desired level of doneness.