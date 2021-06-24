HIGH STEAKS
What Happens When You Grill Steak, Scientifically Speaking?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via smithsonianmag.com
The Lede
A lot goes into a great steak, from the cut and quality of the meat to the way you cook it. A lot has to do with the meat you select: cuts of meat from less-used muscles are inherently more tender, and a cut marbled with fat will have richer flavor than leaner cuts. Meat from grain-fed cattle has more oleic acid, which tastes better to many people compared to grass-fed cattle, which can have fishy or gamey flavors. But good steak largely comes down to how you cook it.
Key Details
- When you cook meat, two things happen: heat breaks fatty acids into smaller molecules — aldehydes, ketones and alcohols — that give the steak its beefy aroma and flavor.
- Second, browning the steak — in what's known as the Maillard reaction — causes amino acids and sugars in the meat to produce roasty and nutty flavors characteristic of steak.
- The key to a perfect steak is achieving an optimal Maillard reaction while cooking the steak to your desired level of doneness.