TRAPPED IN GLASS
What Happens In A Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber — And Does It Work?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via elemental.medium.com
The Lede
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) was developed in the early 20th century to treat the flu and, later, the bends and carbon monoxide poisoning. It's still used today to treat infection, improve blood oxygen and identify poor circulation. Some scientists think the treatment could combat aging because it lengthens your telomeres, structures that protect your chromosomes and get shorter when your DNA replicates, but its anti-aging effects remain unproven. Here's how the treatment works.
Key Details
- HBOT treatments are often prescribed once a day for 90 minutes at a time, for as many as 60 sessions. Without insurance, some clinics charge up to $400 per hour.
- The treatment involves enclosing the patient in a small chamber, lowering the air pressure, then flowing in 100% oxygen. Because oxygen feeds fire, any remotely flammable item is prohibited.
- Patients are advised to pop their ears regularly to avoid eardrum rupture and to breathe slowly to avoid distending their stomachs.