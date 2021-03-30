MASKS FOR ALL OCCASIONS
Wearing Masks Has Prevented More Illnesses Than Just COVID-19. Should We Keep Wearing Them?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via npr.org
The LedeBoth anecdotal and statistical evidence from the past year show that masking up has been extremely effective in preventing respiratory illness. For those who are able, wearing masks during future flu seasons and whenever they feel sick is a good idea. But there have also been negative consequences of mask-wearing — in education, for instance — and some people are just ready to ditch them.
Key Details
- Where deaths during the 2018–2019 flu season totaled 34,200, flu deaths this year reached no further than the hundreds.
- For children specifically, there are usually under 200 flu deaths every year; this year, there's been just one.
- Kids who have a hard time with speech have struggled with masks in school and are among those eager to stop wearing them. But researchers are working to improve masks' accessibility in the hopes that people will see masks as a viable option in the future.