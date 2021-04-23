HEART TO HEART
We've All Been Wrong About Cholesterol In Food
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com
The LedeA 2019 American Heart Association review of over 50 studies found that there isn't a strong link between dietary cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. What does affect your risk of a heart attack or a stroke is eating saturated fats along with cholesterol.
Key Details
- When you consume dietary cholesterol, your body will produce less to balance things out.
- Eating saturated fats, however, increases your body's production of LDL cholesterol — low-density lipoproteins, also known as "bad" cholesterol — which can build up and block your arteries, leading to a heart attack or stroke.
- Many foods high in cholesterol are also high in saturated fats, which is why studies previously linked cholesterol and heart disease.