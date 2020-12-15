566 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Watch What Would Happen If We Nuked The Moon
Other articles and videos you might like
Someone On Reddit Calculated How Many Times You'd Have To Slap A Chicken To Cook It. This YouTuber Made A Bold Attempt To Replicate Their Formula
Don't Try This At Home: 'George's Marvelous Medicine' Is Quite Toxic
Watch This 9-Year-Old Girl Perform Piano While Receiving Brain Surgery