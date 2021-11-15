CARING FOR YOUR JOINTS
How To Avoid Common Mistakes That Hurt Your Knees While Walking
Submitted by Adwait
While walking is an excellent exercise routine if you don't pay attention to certain details, it can impact your knees negatively. Fortunately, these issues are easy to sort out. Here's what doctors and experts recommend you do.
- Get the right shoes : Make sure you wear the right shoes for the feet you have. Certain syndromes (like patellofemoral) or diagnoses (like arthritis) require special shoes that help balance things out. "The wrong type of shoes can make pre-existing knee problems worse," says orthopedic surgeon and sports med physician Jerome Enad, MD.
- Take care of your fallen arches : The arch of our foot provides stability, so it's worth paying attention to the most, and hence can hurt your knees if things don't align. If your arches and feet fall flat on the ground, then you should consider get it checked. "When the arch collapses, the foot loses that stability which puts more stress on the knee and can also cause the knee to slightly cave inward with it, potentially causing pain in the medial part of the knee," says TJ Mentus, a personal trainer and functional range conditioning mobility specialist.
- Focus on engaging your glutes and hips : While simply walking is great, you also need to activate some extra muscles to gain additional benefits and help alleviate the stress on your knees. One way to do this is to strengthen your glutes and hips. Without engaging the glutes, the knee ends up taking on more weight or load with each step. In order to try and prevent this, think about pulling the ground behind you with each step," says Mentus.
- Don't push through pain : Experts advise that you never walk through pain, even if it's a slight discomfort. It'll end up hurting your knees more. "Pain is a warning sign that something is wrong and you need to stop," says Kent Probst, a personal trainer and kinesiotherapist.
