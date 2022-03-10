C IT TO BELIVE IT
Three Big Vitamin C Intake Myths, According To A Nutrition Scientist
Submitted by Adwait via mindbodygreen.com
The Lede
Ashley Jordan Ferira explains what you need to know about vitamin C, including common misconceptions that you should be aware of.
Key Details
- Though the National Academies recommends vitamin C intake of 75 milligrams per day, Ferira says you should aim for more. "We now have the ability to fully leverage the 360-degree health support of this nutrient."
- Vitamin C is needed for much more than just immunity. "Vitamin C is at the core of all these fascinating heart, joint, skin, immune, and neuroprotective benefits." Ferira says.
- It isn't necessary that you feel deficient in order to take vitamin C.
