Vitamins And Supplements That'll Strengthen Your Immune System, According To An Immunologist
The Lede
The food we consume might not be enough because we don't always have access to the perfect diet and sometimes specific personal problems (like inflammation, stress) might require more attention. Dr. Moday explains how you can plug the gaps with certain vitamins and supplements to boost your immunity.
Key Details
- Vitamin C and D: Vitamin C is a good antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and hurries up wound-healing. On the other hand Vitamin D kills bacteria and viruses to make our immune system more efficient.
- Zinc and curcumin: Zinc can be found in oysters, beef and crab and has multiple health benefits. Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric, which studies have show to have wide-ranging health benefits.
