1062 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Two Science-Backed Ways To End A Conversation
The LedeHow it started: Harvard PhD student Adam Mastroianni wondered, "What if we're all just trapped in conversations we want to end?" How it's going: an experiment Mastroianni conducted of 932 conversations found not only that we are all indeed trapped, but that there are definitively effective ways to bring such conversations to an end.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
YouTuber Turns Moving Water Into Ice Using Different Methods
If Aliens Exist, Here's How We'll Find Them
The Alien Hunter Of Harvard