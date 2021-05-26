INFLUENCERS, GO HOME
The Worst Fitness Myths Spread On TikTok By Clueless Influencers
Submitted by James Crugnale via vitals.lifehacker.com
The LedeFitness TikTok frequently promulgates bad advice. Lifehacker's Beth Skwarecki collected some of the most egregious workout myths disseminated on the platform (more after the jump).
Key Details
- Despite the claims of several popular influencers, you can't reduce belly fat through ab exercises, and you can't "tighten and tone" a specific region of your body in a way that reduces fat.
- Jumping rope isn't a strength exercise, despite what user @giacfit says: it's good cardio, but you can strengthen your body only by increasingly challenging your muscles over time.
- Changing your squat stance won't instantly transform your glutes, contrary to the advice of @mariasteixeira.