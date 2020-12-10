289
+ digg
THE KNIGHT IS DARK

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.

The Lede

One of the most famous alien conspiracy theories out there, the Black Knight Satellite theory, contends that there is an ancient satellite of alien origin orbiting Earth. What is the history behind the theory and could it be true?

Key Details

  • The Black Knight Satellite theory claims that there is an alien spacecraft that has been orbiting around Earth for 13,000 years.
  • Believers of the theory trace the origin of the Black Knight story to Nikola Tesla's anecdote about hearing signals from Martians in 1899.
  • The theory is a combination of several unrelated stories about sightings in the sky, including astronauts spotting an "amorphous black object" in space in 1998, though that black object was likely a lost thermal blanket.

Other articles and videos you might like