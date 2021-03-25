337
BRUSH HOUR

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Andrew Steele, scientist and author of "Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old," shares tips that can reverse aging on a cellular level.

The Lede

Lifestyle habits such as eating a healthy diet, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking have been linked to a longer life expectancy. Here are three more habits Steele suggests people adopt to slow the effects of aging, including taking care of one's teeth, exercising and getting good sleep.

Key Details

  • Brushing your teeth is helpful, as poor oral hygiene can cause chronic inflammation, which in turn lowers your immune system's effectiveness in dealing with age-related diseases.
  • It's important to exercise, as exercised muscles have more energy-creating mitochondria, whose dysfunction is often connected to aging.
  • Getting the right amount of sleep is also crucial, as too little or too much sleep can increase mortality.

