COLD COMFORT

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The science behind the polar vortex is incredibly complicated, and we've only recently begun to understand how changes at our planet's poles impact weather at more moderate latitudes.

The Lede

A stream of warm air has forced the polar vortex off its axis, causing the vortex to split in two in the coming days. While it is not unusual for polar vortices to splinter, the impending splitting vortex is especially powerful.

Key Details

  • Meteorologist Michael Ventrice explains that the polar vortex, which usually traps the coldest air in the Arctic, is "getting shoved off the Pole and into the mid-Atlantic" right now.
  • A previous study has linked disrupted polar vortices to colder temperatures and less mild winters, though a scientific connection between the two has yet to be established.
  • The larger implications of a polar vortex splintering, however, remain unclear, as this field of study is still fairly new.

