695 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Polar Vortex Is About To Split In Two. Here's What That Actually Means
The LedeA stream of warm air has forced the polar vortex off its axis, causing the vortex to split in two in the coming days. While it is not unusual for polar vortices to splinter, the impending splitting vortex is especially powerful.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
There Are An Insane Amount Of Cool Space Things Happening In 2021
Scientists May Have Detected A Signal That Could Change Astronomy Forever
Our Brains Make This Audio Sound Different When We Read The Lips Of The Speaker