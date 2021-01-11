713 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Plan To Build A Global Network Of Floating Power Stations
Other articles and videos you might like
The Crooked Geometry Of Round Trips
Why Scientists Want To Shorten The Minute To 59 Seconds
Giving Head Might Be Giving You Cancer