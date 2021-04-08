ANOTHER MOTHER
The Placenta May Play A Crucial Role In Preventing Gene Abnormalities, New Study Shows
Submitted by Molly Bradley via quantamagazine.org
The LedeA recent study by a team of scientists including Sam Behjati, a geneticist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, shows that the human placenta protects the fetus from harm by filtering out unhelpful genes — aberrant ones, extra copies and more — so that the fetus develops normally.
Key Details
- Very early in pregnancy, as cells divide from the fertilized egg, those that develop genetic defects are designated as placental cells rather than fetal cells so as to protect the fetus.
- The placenta doesn't need a perfect set of genes since it doesn't need to survive outside the womb.
- The placenta's variant genes go undetected by the maternal immune system, which is also how cancer cells work. Studying how these abnormalities evade detection can help us understand how cancer propagates.