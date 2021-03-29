187
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Vermont might be the healthiest state in the US, but which states are the most unhealthy?

The Lede

To determine the least healthy states, Best Life considered a host of factors, including access to healthcare, diet and the prevalence of obesity, physical inactivity and lack of sleep.

Key Details

  • Mississippi is the most unhealthy state in the US, with the state ranking extremely low in healthcare accessibility.
  • Mississippi also has high obesity rates as well as a large percentage of people who have not engaged in physical activity in the last 30 days.
  • The second most unhealthy state is Oklahoma, which also scored low in terms of access of healthcare. Oklahomans also ranked low in terms of daily vegetable and fruit consumption, an integral part of a healthy diet.

