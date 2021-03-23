92
HOLE NEW WORLD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Two years of analyzing the polarized light from a galaxy's giant black hole has given scientists a glimpse at how quasars, highly luminous astronomical objects powered by black holes, might arise.

The Lede

In 2017, an international team of astronomers from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration used a network of radio observatories around the world to capture an image, unveiled in 2019, of a black hole in the Messier 87 (M87) galaxy. Now, the team has produced a far more nuanced, polarized picture of the M87 black hole.

Key Details

  • While the 2019 image lacked focus, the new image comes with much finer detail, with the black hole resembling a bright ring with whiskers.
  • The newly processed data received from the EHT help clarify scientists' understanding of the shape of magnetic fields around black holes.
  • The next plan for the EHT is to capture how the magnetic structures around black holes change over time and to move beyond still images to create "the first black hole cinema."

