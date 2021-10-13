RED ALERT
The Healthiest Cuts Of Steak According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via eatthis.com
The Lede
Strength and movement coach Tristan Phillips and Patrick Montgomery, CEO and owner of KC Cattle Company, explain why some cuts of steak are healthier than others.
Key Details
- "Red meat is among the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, with an impressive amount of bio-available nutrients," Phillips says.
- Montgomery adds that your ideal diet should be based on your genetic makeup and what you're striving to achieve. "If you're striving for a diet with one splurge of red meat per week, I would recommend filet mignon because it is lean and delicious," Montgomery says.
Additional Thoughts
Top Three
-
Top Sirloin Steak: This lean cut of meat has less than five grams of total fat, two grams of saturated fat and 95mg of cholesterol. It's perfect for grilling, versatile and affordable. You should try a Wagyu breed according to Montgomery. "It's one of the top leaner cuts I'd recommend," he says.
-
Bottom Round Steak: This cut has seven grams of fat, 2.2g of saturated fat and 77g of cholesterol. It packs a heavier protein punch than other cuts and has among the lowest level of cholesterol. Marinating it with flavor and grilling it is a great option.
-
London Broil: This cut contains eight grams of fat, 1.3g of saturated fat and 90mg of cholesterol. They "are really lean and therefore hard to make taste amazing," says Phillips. These muscles are low-fat and low-tender, but the nutritional factor and affordability rank it third on the list.
Ranked Four to 13
-
Filet Mignon
-
Flap Steak
-
Hanger Steak
-
Skirt Steak
-
Flat Iron Steak
-
T-Bone and Porterhouse Steaks
-
New York Strip Steak
-
Denver Steak
-
Chuck Eye/Delmonico Delmonico
-
Ribeye Steak
