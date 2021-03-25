1215 members
Science
The 'Green Energy' That Might Be Ruining the Planet
The LedeBiomass energy comes from chopping down trees, compressing them into wood pellets and burning them for power. Though it's been classified as zero-emissions green energy — and in Europe, it's even subsidized for this reason — scientists say that it's actually warming the planet. If the Biden administration embraces biomass, we're unlikely to meet the Paris Climate Accord emissions targets for 2050.
Key Details
The Source
