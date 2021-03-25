22
MASS EXTINCTION

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The biomass industry is warming up the South's economy, but many experts worry it's doing the same to the climate. Will the Biden Administration embrace it or cut it loose?

The Lede

Biomass energy comes from chopping down trees, compressing them into wood pellets and burning them for power. Though it's been classified as zero-emissions green energy —  and in Europe, it's even subsidized for this reason — scientists say that it's actually warming the planet. If the Biden administration embraces biomass, we're unlikely to meet the Paris Climate Accord emissions targets for 2050.

Key Details

  • In the last decade, the US has built 23 wood-pellet mills, which ship their product to Europe where they're burned for power.
  • The argument that biomass is CO2-neutral is based on the fact that although burning wood pellets releases CO2, that amount is offset by the CO2 absorbed by growing trees.
  • Environmentalists say it's not that simple: if 2% more of our global energy came from biomass, we'd need to double the number of trees we chop down, which would dramatically unbalance the equation.

