COAST ANALYSIS

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via mic.com

Climate change will affect places all around the US in the next few decades. Here are the five cities that face the greatest risk.

The Lede

Coastal cities will probably be the first to experience the dire consequences of climate change due to rising sea levels and floods.

Key Details

  • Cities such as New Orleans, New York City and Miami are most vulnerable to floods, and it's estimated that by 2100 some parts of New Orleans will be completely submerged underwater.
  • Los Angeles faces myriad issues, including droughts, floods, rising temperatures and wildfires.
  • And while Phoenix isn't a coastal city, it's one of the cities that might be most affected by climate change due to rising temperatures and droughts that could make the city nearly unlivable by 2050.