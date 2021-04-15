COAST ANALYSIS
The Five US Cities That Will Be Most Affected By Climate Change
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via mic.com
The LedeCoastal cities will probably be the first to experience the dire consequences of climate change due to rising sea levels and floods.
Key Details
- Cities such as New Orleans, New York City and Miami are most vulnerable to floods, and it's estimated that by 2100 some parts of New Orleans will be completely submerged underwater.
- Los Angeles faces myriad issues, including droughts, floods, rising temperatures and wildfires.
- And while Phoenix isn't a coastal city, it's one of the cities that might be most affected by climate change due to rising temperatures and droughts that could make the city nearly unlivable by 2050.