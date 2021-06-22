Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The Five Strength Training Exercises That Will Make You Stronger Overall

WORKING IT OUT

Submitted by Molly Bradley via self.com

This full-body workout requires only five moves and two weights. Here's how to level up your strength.

The Lede

Building overall body strength doesn't require a lot of complicated routines or equipment. These five moves will help you get stronger, and, if you want, allow you to start lifting heavier weights.

Key Details

  • All you'll need for the workout is a pair of dumbbells that feels heavy to you — not impossible to carry, but that make the last few reps challenging. A yoga or exercise mat is helpful, but optional.
  • The five moves, illustrated in further detail over at Self.com, are the farmer carry, goblet squats, Romanian deadlifts, the bent-over row and push-ups.
  • For the farmer carry, complete three sets; for the rest, complete three to four sets of six to eight reps.