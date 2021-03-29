1246 members
Science
The Cicadas Are Coming. Here's What You Need To Know
The LedeThe brood of cicadas emerging from the ground this summer is Brood X, just one of 15 groups of periodical cicadas. Such cicadas operate on cycle and emerge only periodically: 12 of the 15 broods come out every 17 years, while the other three emerge every 13 years. The broods are each localized to different areas, and this summer, the emerging brood happens to be centered around DC, though they’ll appear across 14 states.
Key Details
