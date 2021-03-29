83
A brood of cicadas are emerging on the East Coast for the first time in 17 years. They'll show up in over a dozen states, but if you live in Maryland, Virginia or DC — the epicenter of the brood's emergence — you're in for an especially loud summer.

The Lede

The brood of cicadas emerging from the ground this summer is Brood X, just one of 15 groups of periodical cicadas. Such cicadas operate on cycle and emerge only periodically: 12 of the 15 broods come out every 17 years, while the other three emerge every 13 years. The broods are each localized to different areas, and this summer, the emerging brood happens to be centered around DC, though they’ll appear across 14 states.

Key Details

  • Brood X contains billions of cicadas that will emerge when temperatures hit 64 degrees roughly eight inches below the ground.
  • When they come out, male cicadas call for mates at the same time, making a buzzing sound that can reach 100 decibels — which sounds roughly like standing three feet away from a chainsaw.
  • The warming climate has wreaked havoc on some cicadas' schedules. If enough get separated from their brood, they could start new broods with their own cycles.

