JOG ON, JOG OFF

Submitted by Adwait
Men at risk for diabetes had greater blood sugar control and lost more belly fat when they exercised in the afternoon than in the morning.

The Lede

A study examining the connection between exercise timing and metabolic health showed that exercising in the afternoon, as opposed to the morning, conferred greater metabolic health benefits in men at risk for Type 2 diabetes.

Key Details

  • In the study, the men who exercised in the afternoon also lost more belly fat than those who exercised in the morning. (Women were not included in the study.)
  • The study's lead author, however, made clear that "exercise is better than not doing exercise, irrespective of timing."
  • Beyond exercise, disrupting your normal sleep pattern can also impair health, putting you at high risk for obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

