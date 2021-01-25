787 members
Science
The Best Time Of Day To Exercise
The LedeA study examining the connection between exercise timing and metabolic health showed that exercising in the afternoon, as opposed to the morning, conferred greater metabolic health benefits in men at risk for Type 2 diabetes.
Key Details
