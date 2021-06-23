WEIGHT A MINUTE
Dietary Supplements Do Little For Weight Loss, New Research Shows
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via gizmodo.com
The Lede
According to surveys, around a third of Americans have used supplements to try to lose weight. A new scientific review published on Wednesday, however, argues that most of the clinical trials involving supplements have been poorly designed and lack sufficient evidence to support the supplements' efficacy.
Key Details
- Of the few trials that weren't hampered by bias or poor design, only a few suggested that supplements could modestly influence weight loss.
- The supplements that did show some positive effects on losing weight were green tea, conjugated linoleic acid and caffeine, though the benefits were not always consistent.
- In addition to boasting largely unproven benefits, supplements are also largely unregulated by the FDA and might contain ingredients potentially harmful to the human body.