A Space Hotel Is Set To Open in 2025. Here's What We Know
The Lede
Orbital Assembly Corporation has released new information and concepts for its futuristic space hotel, the Pioneer Station, which is scheduled to open as soon as 2025.
Key Details
- The Pioneer Station would accommodate 28 guests, and also offer office spaces and research facilities.
- Tim Alatorre, Orbital Assembly's chief operating officer, says the hotel will provide earthly comforts like showers and the ability to eat and drink sitting down, but will also feature spaces with less gravity.
- According to Alatorre, space tourism won't be reserved for billionaires. "We're doing everything we can to make space accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy," he said.
