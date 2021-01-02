679 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Why Winter Gets The Short End Of The Stick
The LedeThe length of days and seasons is determined by the tilt of the Earth's axis. In The winter the Northern hemisphere is tipped away from the Sun, making it appear lower in the sky and making the days shorter.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
How Electric Lighting Changed Our Sleep, And Other Stories In Materials Science
This Revolving Window Illusion Tricks Our Sense Of Perception. This YouTuber Attempted To Get Our Brains To Unsee It
Marvelous Misunderstood Mistletoe