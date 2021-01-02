9
CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Adwait
Both Earth's speed and distance from the sun changes around its orbit which affects the length of the seasons.

The Lede

The length of days and seasons is determined by the tilt of the Earth's axis. In The winter the Northern hemisphere is tipped away from the Sun, making it appear lower in the sky and making the days shorter.

Key Details

  • On January 2, 2021, at 6:51 AM Central Time, the Earth was at its closest to the sun at 91,399,453 miles away. This is called Perihelion. On July 5, at Aphelion — the most distant point — Earth is more than 3 million miles farther.
  • The Earth moves along its elliptical orbit at an average speed of 66,616 miles per hour. It slows down when it's farther away and speeds up when it's closer to the sun.
  • Summer is 5 days longer in the Southern hemisphere.

