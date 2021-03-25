7
+ digg
HEIRLOOM JEANS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Discovery that a whitefly uses a stolen plant gene to elude its host's defenses may offer a route to new pest-control strategies.

The Lede

It's common for plants and insects alike to borrow from microbial genomes, but this is the first time it's been established that an insect has taken on a genetic trait from a plant. The discovery could allow for a more targeted protection of plants: we could keep pests away from certain plants while still allowing pollinators to interact with them.

Key Details

  • A team of scientists in Beijing discovered that the "B. tabaci" genome — the whitefly genome — contains a gene native to plants, not insects.
  • The gene in question contains chemicals that can neutralize certain plants' defensive compounds, meaning that flies with this gene can feed on plants otherwise designed to fend them off.
  • The scientists engineered plants with these compounds that also shut down the expression of the whitefly gene, and nearly all the whiteflies that fed on the plant died.

Other articles and videos you might like

233
+ digg
BOUNCE BACK STRONGER

Submitted by Adwait
Your executive control center has helped your mental health survive the pandemic thus far. Here's how to strengthen it for the future.