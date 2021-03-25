1230 members
Scientists Have Discovered The First Known Gene Transfer From Plant To Insect
The LedeIt's common for plants and insects alike to borrow from microbial genomes, but this is the first time it's been established that an insect has taken on a genetic trait from a plant. The discovery could allow for a more targeted protection of plants: we could keep pests away from certain plants while still allowing pollinators to interact with them.
Key Details
