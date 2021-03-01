25
RAIN (ELECTRONS) ON ME

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The space hurricane is similar to regular hurricanes in many ways, except that it's at much higher altitudes and raining electrons instead of water.

The Lede

This strange type of hurricane occurs in the upper part of Earth's atmosphere between our sky and space. New research led by scientist Qing-He Zhang at Shandong University in China has shed more light on the phenomenon.

Key Details

  • Zhang's team had suspected this kind of hurricane was possible: just as heavy air masses lead to tropical hurricanes, Zhang imagined that the energy of solar wind colliding with Earth's atmosphere might have a similar effect higher up.
  • The research team spent two years studying data from satellites and found "tens of cases showing the space hurricane features."
  • The best example of a space hurricane they found was from an August 2014 storm that spanned 621 miles and lasted eight hours.

