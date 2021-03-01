1063 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Scientists Discover Massive 'Space Hurricane' Above Earth
The LedeThis strange type of hurricane occurs in the upper part of Earth's atmosphere between our sky and space. New research led by scientist Qing-He Zhang at Shandong University in China has shed more light on the phenomenon.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
When Sick Cows Can't Be Culled
Scientists Accidentally Discovered Strange Creatures Under Half A Mile Of Ice
The Surprising Key To Combatting Vaccine Refusal